Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Exits Thursday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chisholm exited Thursday's game against the Astros with an apparent leg injury, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Chisholm was slid into by Jose Altuve as he applied the tag on a stolen base attempt in the third inning. He jogged off the field with a limp but took his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning before departing. Chisholm appeared to be favoring his knee or ankle, but more details should emerge after the game or at some point Friday.
