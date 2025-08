Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Chisholm knocked a two-run shot in the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough in the 7-3 loss. He entered Sunday in a 3-for-25 (.120) skid since his last multi-hit performance July 26. Chisholm also snapped a 10-game homerless drought Sunday. He's now slashing .246/.338/.478 with 30 extra-base hits and 51 RBI through 81 appearances.