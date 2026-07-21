Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Goes deep twice vs. Pittsburgh

Chisholm went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Chisholm's power at the plate has not been the same this season compared to previous years. However, he gave the Yankees an early 4-0 lead with a three-run homer off Braxton Ashcraft in the first inning before giving the Bronx Bombers the lead for good with a two-run blast in the third. It was the first multi-homer game of the season for Chisholm, which he did four times last year. He's up to a .726 OPS with 26 steals, 16 home runs and 43 RBI across 375 plate appearances this season.