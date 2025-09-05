Chisholm (knees) is in the starting lineup and batting sixth for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Chisholm was removed from Thursday's game versus Houston in the fourth inning due to bruised knees. Testing after the game came back clean, and Chisholm apparently feels good enough to play in Friday's AFC East showdown with Toronto. Chisholm has a .938 OPS over the last 30 days.