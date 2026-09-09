Chisholm has been diagnosed with a right thumb sprain and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Chisholm suffered the injury on a slide into second base during Tuesday's game versus the Rockies. He will be shut down from baseball activities for 7-to-10 days before being re-evaluated. Given the timing of the injury, it's possible Chisholm won't make it back before the end of the regular season. Anthony Volpe could replace Chisholm on the active roster, and if that happens Volpe is an option to share starts at second base with Jose Caballero.