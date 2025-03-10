Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to St. Louis.

Chisholm had been struggling entering Sunday, going 2-for-19 through his first eight spring games. Part of his struggles have been due to strikeouts -- he's fanned eight times through nine games -- but Chisholm is also tied for second on the team with four walks. The versatile veteran is penciled in to start at second base for the Yankees this season, and he and catcher Austin Wells are the leading candidates to bat leadoff when the campaign kicks off.