Chisholm was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies due to a thumb injury, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Chisholm injured his thumb while sliding into second base during the top of the ninth, and he was removed from the game in the bottom of the inning. Manager Aaron Boone said the 28-year-old's thumb was still feeling numb after the game, so the team will wait to see how he feels Wednesday before determining his availability. Jose Caballero would presumably pick up starts at second base if Chisholm is unable to play.