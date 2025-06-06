Chisholm went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Guardians.

The performance marked Chisholm's second three-hit game in 33 appearances this season, and his second multi-hit outing since being activated from the injured list Tuesday. He's up to seven stolen bases this year. In 136 plate appearances, Chisholm is slashing .207/.316/.440.