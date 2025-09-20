Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to Baltimore.

Chisholm accounted for the Yankees' only runs in the game with his homer to right-center field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his 30th of the campaign (a career high) and, paired with his 30 thefts, put him in rarified air as just the third Yankees player with a 30-30 season (Bobby Bonds and Alfonso Soriano are the others). Juan Soto of the Mets is the only other MLB player to reach the 30-30 mark so far this season.