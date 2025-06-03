Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed in an appearance on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Chisholm (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Guardians.

Chisholm has been shelved since late April with a strained right oblique but is ready to roll after going 3-for-9 with one stolen base in three rehab games with Double-A Somerset. The 27-year-old had started exclusively at second base prior to landing on the IL, but he played third base during his rehab assignment and is expected to settle in as the Yankees' primary option at the hot corner upon his return.