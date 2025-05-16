Chisholm (oblique) fielded grounders Friday at Yankee Stadium and was scheduled to begin hitting off a tee earlier this week, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Chisholm has been out all month with a high-grade right oblique strain but has been cleared to ease back into baseball activities. The Yankees said when Chisholm was hurt that the second baseman would likely be out 4-to-6 weeks, so he's likely still multiple weeks away from a return even in a best-case scenario.
