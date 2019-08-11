Mantiply's contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

He was traded from the Reds to the Yankees on Friday in exchange for cash and will quickly move up to join the big-league bullpen. Mantiply reached the majors very briefly with the Tigers in 2016. He logged a 3.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 29 innings at Triple-A Louisville prior to the trade.

