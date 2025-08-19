Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Loaisiga (back) was pulled off his rehab assignment and sent for medical testing after experiencing soreness in his right elbow/triceps, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been working his way back from right mid-back tightness and delivered a scoreless frame in his first rehab outing Sunday, but he's now dealing with an arm issue. Loaisiga missed most of the previous two seasons due to injuries and has been inconsistent when available in 2025 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB over 29.2 innings.