Loaisiga (elbow) will be examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The initial diagnosis is that Loaisiga is dealing with a right flexor strain, but he'll receive a second opinion from noted surgeon Dr. Meister in Texas. Whether Loaisiga needs surgery could be determined after that appointment. Loaisiga underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in April 2024.