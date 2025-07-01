Loaisiga (illness) made relief appearances in Sunday's 12-5 win over the Athletics and Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays, striking out two and allowing two hits and no walks over 2.1 scoreless innings.

Loaisiga departed his previous appearance back on June 24 against the Reds due to an illness, but he was out of commission for only a few days before returning to action. The veteran reliever owns a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB and has collected four holds over 19 innings with the Yankees this season.