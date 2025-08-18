Loaisiga (back) began a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and struck out a batter while allowing one hit and one walk over one scoreless inning.

Loaisiga was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 3 due to right mid-back stiffness, but his ability to begin a rehab assignment two weeks later suggests he won't be in line for an extended stay on the shelf. The right-hander had submitted a 4.25 ERA and 1.48 WHIP while collecting one save and seven holds over 29.2 innings before landing on the IL.