Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the MRI that Loaisiga underwent before Friday's game against the Rangers revealed "nothing structurally alarming," but he isn't throwing and will see a doctor next week, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Loaisiga had been experiencing renewed soreness in this elbow, and while the MRI doesn't appear to suggest there's structural damage for the right-hander, it's concerning enough that the reliever will visit with Dr. Ahmad on Monday. Loasiga has been on the injured list since near the start of April, and he has no clear timetable for a potential return.