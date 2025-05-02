Vivas is starting at second base and batting ninth Friday against the Rays, and he's expected to receive regular playing time after Jazz Chisholm (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Vivas was up with the Yankees last summer and earlier this season, but he didn't see the field during his brief stints with the big club. The 24-year-old is making his MLB debut Friday, and it appears he'll get a chance to showcase himself while Chisholm is sidelined for the next 4-to-6 weeks. Vivas has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with two homers, six steals and a .319/.426/.436 slash line in 26 contests.