Vivas will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Since Oswaldo Cabrera landed on the injured list May 13 with what's expected to be a season-ending ankle injury, Vivas has taken over the strong side of a platoon at third base with Oswald Peraza. The 24-year-old's grasp on a regular role may be tenuous, however, as he's maintained a weak .167/.265/.200 slash line over his first 34 big-league plate appearances. Though Cabrera is likely done for the season, Jazz Chisholm (oblique) is expected to return from the IL at some point in June, at which point Vivas and Peraza might become bench options with DJ LeMahieu likely shifting to the hot corner.