Yankees' Jose Caballero: Goes deep in loss Thursday

Caballero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Caballero starred on offense for New York, cranking a solo homer in the fourth inning and also swiping a bag. It was the third time this season the utility man was homered and stolen a base in the same game. Caballero has produced as expected on the basepaths this year, tying for ninth in the majors with 18 thefts. However, he's also given New York an uncharacteristic amount of power, clubbing eight homers through 68 games. His career-best mark is the nine home runs he hit across 139 contests with Tampa Bay in 2024.