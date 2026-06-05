Yankees' Jose Caballero: Not in lineup Friday

Caballero is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Even with Aaron Judge (ribs) remaining sidelined and placed on the injured list Friday, Caballero will come off the bench for Friday's series opener. Anthony Volpe is starting at shortstop and batting seventh, while Spencer Jones was recalled from Triple-A and will play right field and hit sixth against right-hander Sonny Gray. Caballero has just a .669 OPS across 37 trips to the plate since returning from the injured list May 22.