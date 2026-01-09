Caballero agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Yankees to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Caballero was dealt to the Yankees at the trade deadline, and he enjoyed a strong second half of the season. Across 95 plate appearances, he managed to hit .266/.372/.456 with 15 stolen bases and three home runs. Caballero projects to be in a bench role when the Yankees' lineup is healthy, though he's likely to get regular at-bats to begin the year with Anthony Volpe (shoulder) sidelined.