Yankees' Jose Trevino: Breather Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino will sit Friday against the Red Sox.
Trevino will get a breather after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Reds. Kyle Higashioka will start at catcher and bat eighth in Friday's series opener.
