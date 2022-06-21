site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 21, 2022
Trevino will sit Tuesday against the Rays.
Trevino doesn't appear to be the true starter behind the plate at the moment, as he and Kyle Higashioka have alternated starts over the last 14 games. Higashioka starts Tuesday, but expect Trevino back Wednesday if the pattern continues.
