Trevino went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the win versus the Orioles on Wednesday.

Trevino went deep off Kyle Bradish in the top of the fourth inning, scoring both Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on what was his first homer of the year. He later added a single and the homer and the multi-hit effort was his third of the year. With Kyle Higashioka struggling so far this year, Trevino has stepped in to start three out of the last four games. He's reached base six times in his last seven games, potentially earning him more playing time moving forward.