Trevino was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with a right knee bruise.

Trevino took a foul tip off his right knee and initially remained in the contest, but he was eventually forced to exit. The 29-year-old went 0-for-3 before leaving the game and should be considered day-to-day. Kyle Higashioka has taken over behind the plate and should see more action should Trevino be forced to miss any time.