Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench Friday
Trevino isn't starting Friday against the Royals.
Trevino started three of the last four games and went 5-for-12 with a double, a run, an RBI and three strikeouts. Kyle Higashioka is taking over behind the plate and batting ninth.
