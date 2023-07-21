Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday (retroactive to 7/18) with a right wrist tear.

Trevino was set to be on the bench for a third game in a row Friday, but the move to the IL explains his recent absences. It's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be unavailable for, but Ben Rortvedt was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as Kyle Higashioka's backup going forward. Trevino and Higashioka had been splitting time pretty evenly behind the plate. Trevino has a .210/.257/.312 slash line with four home runs, 15 RBI and 15 runs in 55 games.