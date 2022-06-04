site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-riding-pine-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino isn't starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Trevino started in three of the last four games and went 7-for-11 with two homers, a triple, five runs and five RBI. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the dish and bat eighth Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read