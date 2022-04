HIgashioka went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Friday's 12-2 win over Kansas City.

Higashioka's lone hit of the game was a big one, as it cleared the bases and gave New York a 10-run lead. The double was a much-needed knock for the backstop, who had previously registered only one extra-base hit and one RBI all season. Higashioka had a great spring but is slashing just .143/.213/.190 through 48 regular-season plate appearances.