Higashioka went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Higashioka had gone hitless with two walks and three strikeouts in his last eight plate appearances, but he put the Yankees on the board with his double in the second inning Sunday. The 31-year-old has continued to split time behind the dish with Gary Sanchez early in the season, but manager Aaron Boone has indicated that the starting catcher will be determined on a game-to-game basis. Higashioka has slashed .265/.375/.706 with four home runs, seven RBI and six runs in 14 games this year.