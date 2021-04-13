Higashioka went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The catcher took Robbie Ray deep in the fifth inning and added a solo shot off Ryan Borucki in the eighth, accounting for all the Yankees' offense on the night as well as his first two homers of the year. Higashioka has also been behind the plate for two straight brilliant outings by Gerrit Cole, but if he keeps adding value with his bat as well, he'll quickly become more than just the personal catcher for the team's ace.