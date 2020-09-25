Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that who starts at catcher between Higashioka and Gary Sanchez will be a "day-to-day situation," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Higashioka has already cut substantially into the struggling Sanchez's playing time, going 7-for-21 with three homers while making six starts behind the dish since Sept.11. Though Sanchez obviously has the edge over Higashioka with regards to postseason experience, it sounds like the catching duties will at least begin as a fluid situation when the Yankees open their Wild Card Series next Tuesday.