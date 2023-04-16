Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

The catcher got the Yankees on the board in the second inning, taking Tyler Mahle deep to right-center field for his second homer of the season. Higashioka is batting only .150 (3-for-20) as New York's No. 2 backstop, but he has four RBI in six games.

