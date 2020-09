Higashioka went 3-for-4 with three home runs, five RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Higashioka emerged as an unlikely hero, delivering the second multi-homer game of his career. He went yard in the third, sixth and seventh innings, bringing his total on the campaign to four. Higashioka remains the backup catcher in New York and has only 36 plate appearances to this point in the season.