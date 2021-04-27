Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Higashioka has earned more playing time, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.
Higashioka is starting at catcher and hitting eighth against the Orioles. He is hitting .286/.400/.810 with three home runs in 21 at-bats this season while providing his typically solid defense. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez is in the midst of a 2-for-28 slump over his last nine games. "It'll be kind of a day by day thing," Boon said, regarding the playing time split behind the dish.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Smacks third homer•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Carries offense Monday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Will catch Cole often•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: In lineup as expected•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Return pushed back to Sunday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Should rejoin lineup Saturday•