Higashioka will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves.

Higashioka will draw his fourth straight start behind the plate with the top option on the active roster, Austin Romine, still battling a tight hamstring. Per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Romine said Wednesday that he's feeling "great" and hasn't endured any setbacks in his recovery from the injury, so after a team off day Thursday, the backstop could be ready to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener in Toronto. Once Romine is back to full strength, Higashioka, who has recorded two hits -- both homers -- over 10 at-bats in his previous three starts, will likely only be asked to play a couple times per week.

