Higashioka will take on a "fairly even" split in catching duties while Gary Sanchez (groin) is on the shelf, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.

Though the Yankees are optimistic that Sanchez will make it back by the end of the season, he is likely to miss around two weeks, giving Higashioka a chance to showcase his abilities down the stretch. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that the decision to split time behind the plate between Higashioka and Austin Romine was made in order to protect both catchers from fatigue. Higashioka started Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader and is back in the lineup, slotted eighth in the batting order, for Saturday's tilt against Toronto.