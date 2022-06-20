Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Toronto on Sunday.
Higashioka hit one of five New York homers in the contest, swatting a 426-foot solo shot in the sixth inning. The backstop didn't go deep in any of his first 34 contests this season but has since left the yard in three of his past four games. Over that stretch, he is batting .313 (5-for-16) with four homers, seven RBI and five runs.
