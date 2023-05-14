Higashioka went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a walk against the Rays in a 9-8 victory Saturday.

Higashioka drew the start behind the plate and kicked off a big Yankees comeback with his two-run shot to left field in the fifth inning. It was the third long ball of the season for the backstop, who is working as New York's No. 2 catcher behind Jose Trevino this season. Higashioka is back on the bench to begin Sunday's contest with Trevino starting and batting eighth.