Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Rays.
Higashioka and DJ LeMahieu hit back-to-back-back jacks off Zack Littell in the third inning. In his age 33 season, Higashioka has tallied a career-high 32 RBI and is just two home runs away from a new best mark in that category. For the year, he's slashing .231/.269/.404 with nine homers, 21 runs scored and a 12:60 BB:K in 224 plate appearances.
