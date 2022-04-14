Higashioka will sit Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Higashioka looks like the clear primary catcher for the Yankees at the moment, as he'd started five of the first six games prior to Thursday's contest. He hasn't done much with those opportunities, going 1-for-18 at the plate. Jose Trevino will replace him behind the plate.
