Higashioka went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over Baltimore.
Higashikoka recorded hits in each of his first three at-bats, including a solo homer off Austin Voth in the second inning to extend New York's lead. The backstop has now collected three hits in two of his last three games and his hitting .462 over that short stretch.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Tallies three hits Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Launches solo shot in loss•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Homers in loss•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Productive night in blowout win•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Goes deep again Sunday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Three-run blast in win•