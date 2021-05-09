Higashioka is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After wresting the No. 1 catching job away from Gary Sanchez in late April, Higashioka appears to have fallen back into a timeshare at the position upon falling into a 2-for-20 slump at the plate over his last six games. Higashioka and Sanchez have now alternated starts over the past five contests.