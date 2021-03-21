Higashioka (side) will bat seventh and start behind the plate Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Higashioka had been out for most of the week due to side soreness. He was originally expected back Saturday, though the one-day delay shouldn't significantly impact his readiness for the upcoming season.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Return pushed back to Sunday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Should rejoin lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Dealing with sore side•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Could see substantial October role•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Delivers three homers•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Clubs first homer of season•