Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Left off ALDS roster
Higashioka isn't included on the 25-man roster for the ALDS against the Red Sox, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Higashioka was an active member of the team for the wild-card game, but he won't take the field for the Yankees' upcoming series. He's yet to receive any playing time in the 2018 postseason.
