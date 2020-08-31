Higashioka (oblique) is "really close" to being ready to return and could do so in the next few days, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Higashioka has been on the injured list since Aug. 8 but has recently begun to ramp up his activity. "Kyle's really close. I would expect him to be joining us in the next couple of days," Boone indicated Sunday. Kuty notes that the Yankees could be faced with having to either designate current backup catcher Erik Kratz for assignment or keep three catchers on the squad when Higashioka returns.