Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Higashioka is out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Higashioka finds himself on the bench for the second straight day, while Gary Sanchez has now started five of the past seven games behind the plate.
