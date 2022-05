Higashioka is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After picking up three starts in a four-game stretch to close out the weekend, Higashioka now finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row. The Yankees are expected to ride the hotter bat between Higashioka and Jose Trevino at catcher, though neither is doing much to separate himself from the other. Higashioka owns a .386 OPS on the season, while Trevino's mark sits at a similarly feeble .463.