Higashioka has been on the 7-day DL at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since June 22.

Higashioka has gotten a couple chances with the big-league squad this year, but he got hurt just two games after heading back to the minors and has been out over a month. While the catcher went 0-for-18 in the majors, he's slashing .286/.340/.490 at Triple-A, so whenever healthy, Higashioka figures to be the first man up if the Yankees need catching depth.